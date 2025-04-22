UP signs MoU with Australian entity, Hinduja Group to promote renewable energy

Lucknow, Apr 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has signed an MoU with the Smart Energy Council of Australia and Hinduja Group to generate employment in the renewable energy sector in the state.

The MoU was signed by UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, who emphasized the importance of developing skilled manpower to meet the state's ambitious target of 22,000 MW solar capacity, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The MoU outlines a collaborative framework between the parties to develop and deliver solar skill development programs and training modules; facilitate technology transfer and commercialization of advanced renewable technologies; build robust solar and green hydrogen value chains; and support bilateral investment and student exchange initiatives between India and Australia.

The agreement is effective from 2025 to 2027.

This partnership is expected to accelerate the transformation of Uttar Pradesh into a renewable energy hub and contribute significantly to India's goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, the statement added.

This partnership will focus on building a future renewable workforce through skills and training, commercialising advanced solar technologies, and expanding solar supply chains. It will also explore market opportunities for green hydrogen and energy storage technologies, promoting sustainable development and innovation in the energy sector.

The Smart Energy Council, a leading organization in Australia, is dedicated to advancing smart energy technology and services. It aims to support India's renewable energy goals by introducing cutting-edge solutions and facilitating investment opportunities between Australia and India.

Hinduja Group, through its subsidiary Hinduja Renewables, is committed to supporting India's leadership in sustainability and self-reliance.