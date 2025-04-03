UP Sugarcane Development Dept aims to add Rs 1.41 lakh cr to state govt exchequer in FY26

Lucknow, Apr 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Development Department on Thursday said it has set the gross value output (GVO) target of Rs 1,41,846 crore for the financial year 2025-26, with an aim to contribute towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's goal of making the state a USD 1-trillion economy by 2030.

The department's action plan for 2025-26 focuses on boosting sugarcane cultivation and allied industries while reducing reliance on government support, the state government said on Thursday.

"The action plan reflects the department's commitment to increasing GVA contribution from Rs 1,09,461 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 1,03,038 crore from sugarcane and Rs 38,808 crore from jaggery production by 2025-26," it said in a statement.

To achieve this, the department has outlined key strategies, including increasing the average sugar recovery rate from 9.56 per cent to 10.50 per cent, ensuring timely sale of 91.54 lakh quintals of sugar in 2025-26 to prevent financial losses from delays, expanding the storage capacity of sugar mills to 4 lakh quintals by streamlining operations, reducing reliance on state assistance, which currently stands at Rs 1,200 crore, and recruiting skilled workers through outsourcing for sugar mills by May 2025, it added.

The government said by implementing these measures, the Sugarcane Development Department aims to play a pivotal role in UP's economic growth, reinforcing the state's position as a key player in India's agricultural and industrial sectors.