UP tables supplementary demand of Rs 28,760.67 cr, Rs 175 cr for Ayodhya development projects

Lucknow, Nov 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 28,760.67 crore, including over Rs 175 crore for various development projects for Ayodhya, for 2023-24 in the state assembly.

The budget was presented in the legislative assembly by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on the second day of the ongoing winter session.

The finance minister said that of the supplementary budget, the expenditure on the revenue account is Rs 19,046 crore and the capital account expenditure is Rs 9,714 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 50 crore for Ayodhya Conservation and Development Fund while Rs 100 crore has been allocated for "Ramotsav" 2023-24 and Rs 25 crore for the development and expansion of the International Ramayan and Vaidik Research Institute in Ayodhya.

In the supplementary budget, the power sector received one of the biggest chunk with the allocation of over Rs 10,000 crore. The allocation for the power sector also includes Rs 900 cr for free electricity to farmers.

Rs 400 crore has been allocated for clearing dues of sugar cane farmers, according to government officials. PTI CDN MR