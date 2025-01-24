UP to become USD 1 trillion economy in four years, moving towards zero poverty: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh would become a USD 1 trillion economy in the next four years and was moving towards becoming a zero-poverty state.

Advertisment

He made the remarks during the inauguration of an event to mark Uttar Pradesh Day at the Awadh Shilpgram in Lucknow. The three-day event was inaugurated by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Governor Anandiben Patel was also present.

Highlighting the historical significance of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "This region was under Fort William (West Bengal) between 1775 and 1833. In 1834, it was separated from Bengal to form the Agra Presidency and renamed the North-Western Provinces in 1836. In 1902, it became the North-Western Provinces and Oudh, later called United Provinces in 1937. On January 24, 1950, it came to be known as Uttar Pradesh. Today, Uttar Pradesh symbolises unlimited potential." The chief minister outlined the state's achievements since Uttar Pradesh Day was first celebrated in 2018 under the guidance of then-governor Ram Naik.

He also noted the launch of various initiatives such as the One District One Product scheme, Vishwakarma Shram Samman, and others.

Advertisment

The chief minister said, "In 2016-17, Uttar Pradesh's economy was Rs 12 lakh crore; today, it exceeds Rs 27 lakh crore. Within the next four years, Uttar Pradesh will become a USD 1 trillion economy, in line with the prime minister's vision." He emphasised that all government programmes were being implemented without any discrimination, focusing on the development of every citizen, including rural and tribal communities.

Adityanath reiterated the state's commitment to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of zero poverty. "By next year's Uttar Pradesh Day, we aim to ensure every poor individual has a roof over their head, land rights, Ayushman cards, pensions, and other benefits." He praised Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a leading tourism destination, emphasising its improved law and order, spiritual heritage, and development of expressways, airports, and metro network.

"This event not only provides an opportunity to take pride in our glorious past but also ignites dreams and aspirations for a brighter future," he said.

Advertisment

As part of the programme, Adityanath launched the Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development (CM Yuva) scheme e-portal, and loans along with sanction letters were distributed to 25,000 youth entrepreneurs for establishing their ventures.

Additionally, six individuals were honoured with the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman.

"Uttar Pradesh Day celebrates the state's prosperity and pride," he said.

Advertisment

The CM Yuva scheme will help a lakh youngsters annually to become entrepreneurs, with interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh in the first phase and Rs 10 lakh in the second phase, he said.

The event was attended by Cabinet ministers Rakesh Sachan and Jaiveer Singh, Rajya Sabha MPs Dinesh Sharma and Sanjay Seth, MLAs Rajeshwar Singh, Jaivedi, and Yogesh Shukla, and senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath extended greetings on the state's foundation day, highlighting in a post on X the cultural and historical significance of Uttar Pradesh while expressing his vision for its future growth.

Advertisment

"Raghukulnandan Prabhu Shri Ram and Yogeshwar Shri Krishna's holy birthplace, a land blessed by Baba Shri Vishwanath, the glorious soil of creation, culture, values, and valour. I extend heartfelt congratulations to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of its 76th foundation day!" Adityanath said.

"Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'growth engine' of New India, New Uttar Pradesh, is setting new benchmarks in development, security, and good governance," he said.

"Let us all come together and resolve to make Uttar Pradesh a 'developed and self-reliant state'," he added.

Advertisment

Uttar Pradesh celebrates its foundation day on this day every year to mark the anniversary of the day when the United Provinces, as it was known during the British rule, was renamed Uttar Pradesh in 1950. PTI KIS SZM SZM