UP to emerge as ‘global hub’ for tuber crop innovation; CM meets DG of International Potato Centre

Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met with a delegation led by Dr Simon Heck, Director General of the International Potato Centre (CIP), to review progress on setting up the centre's South Asia unit in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Established in 1971 in Peru, the CIP operates in over 20 countries and has completed five decades of research in India, making significant strides in developing climate-resilient varieties, pest management solutions, and nutritionally enhanced crops, according to an official statement.

The South Asia Regional Centre (CSARC) is envisioned as a global model for seed innovation, apical-rooted cuttings, germplasm conservation, and value chain development, it said.

"With CSARC, Uttar Pradesh is set to play a pivotal role in the global seed and processing ecosystem," the government said in the statement.

The delegation included CIP Country Manager Neeraj Sharma, Senior Advisor for South Asia Raman Abrol, and South Asia Head of the International Rice Research Institute, Sudhanshu Singh, it added.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the need to begin farmer training using CIP technologies through Krishi Vigyan Kendras until the centre's construction in Singna village, Agra, is completed.

He also called for prioritising research on other tuber crops in addition to potatoes, to boost production and tap into global export markets.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, the chief minister said, "The upcoming centre would be instrumental in enhancing farmers' incomes, strengthening the food processing sector, and positioning Uttar Pradesh as an international agricultural hub." He informed the delegation that Uttar Pradesh is India's top potato-producing state, accounting for 35 per cent of the national output.

In 2024–25, the state produced 244 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes over 6.96 lakh hectares, with Agra alone cultivating potatoes on 76,000 hectares.

Heck said, "The CSARC will not only raise farmers’ incomes but also establish Uttar Pradesh as the potato innovation hub of South Asia." Despite such significant production, there remains a shortage of quality seeds and processing-grade varieties -- a gap that CSARC aims to bridge, according to the statement.

In June, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Rs 111.50 crore for the establishment of this centre.

It will provide cutting-edge technology and training to farmers in collaboration with the ICAR, state agricultural universities, and private sector partners.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the government of India and CIP was signed on July 28.