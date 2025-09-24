UP to host 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers at international trade show

Noida, Sep 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) beginning Thursday in Greater Noida is set to host over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers and more than half a million visitors.

The third edition of the UPITS 2025 will be inaugurated at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will conclude on September 29.

State Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said the event has emerged as a key platform for showcasing the skills and entrepreneurship of people from across Uttar Pradesh.

"Since the curtain raiser of the first edition, the trade show has provided a strong platform to talented individuals from villages, porters, and participants of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. It has displayed Uttar Pradesh's capabilities to the entire world," he told reporters.

He said the previous edition saw exhibitors securing business orders for up to three years ahead.

"This is proof that UP is firmly on the path to becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy," he said, adding that the show reflects the state's transformation under the current government.

"In earlier times, Uttar Pradesh was mocked and called a BIMARU state or 'Ulta Pradesh'. But in the past 11 years, we have changed that image. Today, we are organising trade shows and global investor summits that attract attention from across the world," Nandi said.

Cabinet Minister for MSME Rakesh Sachan said Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to provide such a comprehensive platform for small entrepreneurs, including MSMEs, ODOP participants and artisans.

"The first edition of the trade show in 2023 attracted visitors from over 70 countries, 70,000 visitors, 1.37 lakh B2B participants and over two lakh B2C participants. This year, participation is expected to be even bigger, with representatives from more than 80 countries, including Russia as a partner country," he said.

Sachan said UP has 96 lakh MSMEs, which form the backbone of its economy.

"Around 2,200 stalls have been set up for MSMEs across the venue. Stalls for various government departments, including health and agriculture, are also part of the show. For the first time, the Social Welfare Department is participating to present a glimpse of inclusive development," he said.

Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun said that 20 students -- 10 boys and 10 girls -- from Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, run by the department, have been selected to attend the event.

"SC/ST entrepreneurs who received assistance from the department for setting up their enterprises have also been invited. The stall will showcase the vision of a developed and inclusive India," he said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the event, restricting the entry of heavy, medium and light goods vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and nearby roads from September 24 to 29 between 7 am and 11 pm. Essential goods carriers and medical vehicles will be exempted.

Authorities have also announced a 24-hour ban on flying drones, balloons, remote-controlled microlight aircraft and paragliders in the area for security reasons, effective from midnight Wednesday until midnight Thursday.