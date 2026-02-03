UP to open livestock medicine centres in all blocks: Minister

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will open livestock medicine centres for animals in all blocks of the state and ensure the availability of ethnomedicine at these facilities, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh said on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters at Tilak Hall in the Vidhan Bhavan here, Singh said, "Livestock medicine centres will be established in all blocks of the state for animals, and the availability of ethnomedicine will also be ensured at these centres.

Emphasising the importance of indigenous cattle, the minister said, "Milk of indigenous cows is like nectar, and cow rearers and farmers should not abandon cows if they stop yielding milk." Singh said the state government is giving priority to programmes aimed at improving indigenous cattle breeds. "Adequate arrangements have been made for vaccines and medicines to control infectious diseases," he said.

He said veterinary and para-veterinary services would be launched in public-private partnership (PPP) mode for the treatment of cattle and other animals, and pathology centres would be set up for animal testing.

"A new fodder policy has also been implemented for the convenience of farmers, under which fodder seeds will be provided free of cost," he added.

Highlighting the role of agriculture and animal husbandry in the state's economy, Singh said, "Uttar Pradesh's economy is mainly based on agriculture and animal husbandry, and about 68 per cent of the state's population depends on these sectors for livelihood.

He said the animal husbandry department is moving forward not only with traditional development but also towards realising the long-term vision of 'Developed Uttar Pradesh- Capable Uttar Pradesh 2047'.

Citing data from the 20th Livestock Census conducted in 2019, Singh said Uttar Pradesh has one of the largest livestock populations in the country, including 1.90 crore cattle, 3.3 crore buffaloes, 9.8 lakh sheep, 1.44 crore goats and 4 lakh pigs.

The minister said there has been a significant increase in budgetary allocations for animal husbandry-related schemes aimed at improving the economic condition and livelihoods of livestock rearers.

"Against Rs 1,37,423.53 lakh approved in 2017-18, the allocation has been increased to Rs 4,11,529.86 lakh in 2024-25, nearly a threefold rise," he said.