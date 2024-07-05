UP tourism dept partners with MakeMyTrip to promote tourism

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department on Friday said it has partnered with online travel services provider MakeMyTrip to promote tourism in the state.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed under which MakeMyTrip will work as a strategic partner with the state government providing insights on consumer trends, tourist preferences and supply-side information, which will aid the department in future policy-making, the department said in a statement.

"Uttar Pradesh has immense potential for tourism and MakeMyTrip will be a partner in realising this potential," UP Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram said.

MakeMyTrip will be helpful to travellers who search for various information on the internet before and during their trips. Search engines reveal whether a tourist's interest leans towards eco-tourism, adventure tourism and spiritual tourism, among others, he added.

Meshram further said tourists often explore nearby areas after reaching their destination and promote local products by purchasing them. MakeMyTrip will assist such tourists and create packages based on this information.

MakeMyTrip Co-founder and Group CEO, Rajesh Magow said, "Our attempt is to collaborate with UP tourism leveraging insights and supply depth of hotels and homestays of our platform to help grow tourism in the state. I am confident that this unique collaboration between the public and private sectors will help achieve our shared objectives". PTI RKL SHW