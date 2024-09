New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Zett Fly Aviation, which is set to launch AirKerala.com, has appointed Harish Moideen Kutty as the CEO of the ultra low-cost carrier.

The carrier plans to launch services in 2025.

Kutty has served at various carriers, including as Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet and Director of Revenue & Network Planning at Oman-based SalamAir. He has also worked at Air Arabia, Wataniya Airways, UAE-based Zett Fly said in a release on Tuesday. PTI IAS RAM MR MR