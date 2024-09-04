Upcoming Vadhvan Port attracting significant global interest: Sonowal

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra’s Palghar is attracting significant global interest and would create 12 lakh jobs once operational, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The Ports, Shipping, and Waterways minister was speaking at the curtain raiser event for the launch of ‘Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue’.

The inaugural edition of the event is scheduled to take place on November 18 and 19, 2024, in Mumbai.

The minister also reflected on India’s recent maritime milestones, including the foundation laying of the Vadhavan Major Port by the Prime Minister on August 30.

"This green-field mega container port on India’s west coast, being developed with an estimated investment of USD 10 billion, is set to create over 1.2 million jobs once operational and has already attracted significant global interest," he said.

Sonowal highlighted India’s leadership in green transition efforts, particularly through the Green Tug Transition Program, which will not only benefit India but also serve as a model for other countries in their climate transition.

The minister further emphasized the success of the Global Maritime India Summit in 2023, where India secured over USD 119 in investment commitments.

Sonowal invited all stakeholders, including global leaders, industry experts, and policymakers, to the inaugural “Sagarmanthan” in Mumbai, urging them to work together to harness the immense potential of the oceans and contribute to an inclusive and sustainable future for all. PTI BKS MR