Upgraded air and road connectivity improving last-mile connectivity in Maha, Gujarat: EICI

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Upgraded air and road connectivity is significantly improving last-mile delivery performance across Maharashtra and Gujarat, with the region becoming a high-capacity fast logistics corridor, express delivery and logistics industry body EICI said on Thursday.

Of the 85 new operational airports added nationally in the past decade, a substantial share is in Western India's tier II/III markets, supporting faster air express movements, Express Industry Council of India (EICI) said, citing findings from its 2025 report, carried out in collaboration with global consultancy firm KPMG.

Western India is rapidly strengthening its position as a national logistics hub, supported by strong multimodal capacity, an expanding airport network and rising consumption in both metro and emerging tier II cities, EICI said.

Stating that the finding confirms that upgraded air and road connectivity is significantly improving last-mile delivery performance across Maharashtra and Gujarat, it said that with last-mile delivery accounting for over half of total logistics costs, the region's adoption of hybrid fleets, modern urban warehouses and micro-fulfilment centres is essential for maintaining efficiency and service reliability.

The Council in its report highlighted that India's e-commerce shipment volume has grown to 5 billion annual shipments in FY25, which reflects a compounded annual growth rate of 29 per cent since FY19.

"Western India is becoming a high-capacity express logistics corridor. The region's expanding multimodal infrastructure, growing Tier II cargo volumes and modern warehousing systems are enabling faster and more predictable last-mile delivery," said Vijay Kumar, CEO, Express Industry Council of India.

As outlined in EICI's Express Industry in India 2025 report, Western India is positioned to play a strategic role in shaping India's shift towards sustainable, technology-enabled and multimodal last-mile ecosystems, Kumar added.

Nationwide, the Council said, tier II airport cargo share in the western region has increased from 18 per cent to 24 per cent over the last decade, reflecting the rise of decentralised cargo ecosystems that reduce dependency on metro hubs.

At the same time, national highways have expanded from 91,000 kilometres in FY14 to 145,000 kilometres by mid-2024. Rural roads now exceed 733,000 kilometres, it said and added that this network is central to Western India's ability to meet rising demand for same-day and next-day delivery models that are underpinning the growth of urban and suburban commerce in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Surat and Ahmedabad. PTI IAS BAL MR