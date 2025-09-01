UPI transactions cross 20 bn mark in volume terms in Aug

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The number of transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has crossed 20 billion in August, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

In terms of value, it was Rs 24.85 lakh crore as against Rs 25.08 lakh crore recorded in July.

The highest ever UPI transaction in value terms was Rs 25.14 lakh crore recorded in May.

In terms of volume, the highest number was 19.47 billion recorded in July.

According to NPCI, UPI transaction amount registered a growth of 21 per cent at Rs 24.85 lakh crore as compared to Rs 20.60 lakh crore in the same month a year ago.

In volume terms, the growth was 34 per cent to 20.01 billion as against 14.9 billion in August 2024, it said.

Average daily transaction amount was 80,177 crore during August, while average daily transaction count was 645 million during the month, NPCI said.

“Crossing 20.01 billion UPI transactions in August 2025 is a remarkable milestone that reflects the depth and resilience of India’s digital economy. A 34 per cent surge and steady month-on-month growth show that while digital payments may have started as an urban trend, they are now rapidly catching on in rural Bharat and becoming a way of life for millions," Spice Money CEO Dilip Modi said.

Today, UPI accounts for 85 per cent of all digital transactions in India. Its impact goes beyond national borders, powering nearly 50 per cent of global real-time digital payments.

UPI is already live in seven countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius. Its entry into France is a milestone because it is UPI's first step in Europe. This allows Indians travelling or living there to pay seamlessly without the usual hassles of foreign transactions.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA). PTI DP DP DR DR