UPI transactions hit record high of Rs 230 lakh crore in 2025-26 till Dec: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The government on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that transactions through the popular Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touched a record value of Rs 230 lakh crore in the current financial year till December.

Replying to supplementaries during question hour, the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the value of transactions through UPI was expanding at a fast pace.

"As far as domestic transactions are concerned, transactions worth a total value of Rs 230 lakh crore have been made till December in the year 2025-26. This is against total transaction value of Rs 139 lakh crore in the year 2022-23," the minister informed the House.

The minister also informed the House that the UPI was now expanding outside India and is being used in eight countries after currency conversion while following their domestic laws.

In a written reply to the question in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is currently working in eight countries i.e. Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and UAE." "The government, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) have been taking up various steps for international expansion of Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

"These inter-alia, include operationalisation of UPI linkages with comparable fast payment systems of partner countries to facilitate cross-border person-to-person (P2P) remittance flows, as well as the establishment of travel-based corridors to enable cross-border person-to-merchant (P2M) payments," the finance minister said in her written reply.

She said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on 'Growing Retail Digital Payments (The Value of Interoperability)' dated June 2025 has recognised UPI as the world's largest retail fast-payment system by transaction volume.

"Further, as per ACI Worldwide report 2024, UPI accounts for around 49 per cent of transaction volume of the global real-time retail payments," the minister said. PTI SKC TRB