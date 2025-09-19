UPITS 2025: Russia-India business dialogue on Sep 26 to boost bilateral economic ties

Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) A Russia-India business dialogue will be held on September 26 as part of the UP International Trade Show, at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The event is expected to boost economic ties between India and Russia, while reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's position as a global investment hub, an official statement said.

The primary objective of the programme is to take trade and economic cooperation between India and Russia to new heights, promote technological cooperation, and encourage joint ventures. Special discussions will be held on sectors such as banking and investment, insurance, education, and general trade.

The dialogue will not only strengthen economic relations between the two countries but will also benefit industries and businesses of the state. It will also consider technology transfer, capacity building, and new investment models.

Experts believe that the partnership between Russia and India will generate new opportunities in the fields of education, insurance, and investment.

Additionally, participation of Russian companies in ongoing industrial policies and mega projects in Uttar Pradesh will further increase employment and development opportunities, the statement said. The third edition of UP International Trade Show will be held from September 25-29, 2025.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is steadily transforming Uttar Pradesh into a hub for global investment. His government's ease of doing business reforms, transparent policies, and infrastructure development have earned the trust of foreign investors, paving the way for large-scale international trade events. PTI NAV ANU ANU