UPL announces group structuring to integrate Indian, overseas crop protection biz

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Agro-chemical firm UPL Ltd on Friday announced that it will integrate Indian and international crop protection businesses into a single listed entity 'UPL Global', as the company aims to create a dedicated pure-play platform for the growth of this business globally while simplifying group structure.

UPL Ltd, a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding USD 5 billion, said UPL Global would become the world's second-largest listed pure-play crop protection platform.

In a regulatory filing, UPL informed that its board approved a composite scheme of arrangement among itself, UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd (UPL SAS), UPL Global Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd (UPL Global), UPL Crop Protection Holdings Ltd (UPL Cayman) and their respective shareholders.

UPL holds 90.91 per cent stake in UPL SAS and 77.78 per cent stake in UPL Cayman, its international crop protection business.

"The scheme proposes to consolidate the Indian crop protection business held in UPL SAS and the global crop protection business held in UPL Cayman, under a single entity, creating a focused, pure-play crop protection platform," UPL said, adding that the scheme will simplify the group structure and unlock shareholders' value.

As per the scheme, UPL SAS will be merged with UPL in the first step. Then, there would be a vertical demerger of India's crop protection business from UPL into UPL Global. Lastly, there would be an amalgamation of UPL Cayman with and into UPL Global.

The UPL Global will be listed on the Indian stock exchanges. The process is expected to be completed in the next 12-18 months.

UPL said the board has approved the "integration of the India-specific crop protection business and the international crop protection business into UPL 2 (UPL Global), resulting in a single, unified platform for the crop protection business operating at the global level".

This integrated business will benefit from a strong manufacturing base, advanced research capabilities, a broad portfolio of registered products and brands across multiple geographies and independent management, UPL said.

Commenting on the development, Jai Shroff, Chairman & Group CEO of UPL, said, "The reorganised UPL structure strengthens our ability to build and scale diversified businesses across agriculture and speciality chemicals, while also driving the incubation of next-generation sustainable ventures".

By unifying India and international crop protection businesses under UPL Global, he said UPL is creating a future-ready platform with the focus, agility and innovation needed to lead in a rapidly evolving market.

"This move sharpens strategic focus, aligns stakeholder interests and positions both UPL and UPL Global for disciplined, value-accretive growth in the years ahead," Shroff said.

Mike Frank, CEO of UPL Global, said the move to bring Indian and overseas crop protection businesses under one platform will help create the "world's second largest listed pure-play crop protection platform".

With a presence in more than 140 countries, this unified platform will enable us to deliver innovations to farmers faster and more efficiently to gain greater market share, Frank added.

After completion of the steps contemplated in the scheme, there would be two listed companies in the UPL Group.

UPL Ltd will continue to be listed and operate as a diversified platform encompassing agro and speciality chemical businesses, while also incubating and developing new businesses and verticals. The dedicated crop protection platform, UPL 2, will be listed.

On the rationale of this scheme, UPL said that "this will enable clearer value discovery by providing flexibility to the investors to select investments, which best suit their investment strategies and risk profile".

The scheme will allow the UPL and UPL Global to raise capital independently, allowing each entity to optimise its capital structure and pursue business opportunities more efficiently and effectively, it added. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL