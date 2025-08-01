UPL consolidated losses narrow to Rs 176 cr in Q1

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Agrochemicals and pesticide player UPL on Friday reported narrowing of consolidated net losses to Rs 176 crore during the June quarter.
The company's loss stood at Rs 527 crore during the first quarter of 2024-25, UPL said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the company grew 1.64 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 9,216 crore compared to Rs 9,067 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
"We are pleased to report a strong start to FY26, reflecting the strength of our portfolio. All the platforms have been able to improve margins and cash generation," UPL Chairman and Group CEO Jai Shroff said.
UPL Corp CEO Mike Frank said, "Despite seasonal headwinds, particularly in Latin America volumes, we delivered a resilient performance this quarter. Our positive momentum continues in North America and Europe, yielding mid-single digit growth in both regions, with strong improvement in overall contribution in the business.
"Our focus on operational excellence created improvement in EBITDA margins, providing a solid foundation for a strong set-up for the rest of year performance." Shares of the company closed at Rs 664.75, down 5.43 per cent on the BSE. PTI SM TRB