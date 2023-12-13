UPL included in Dow Jones Sustainability World and Emerging Markets Indices

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Global sustainable agricultural solutions provider UPL on Wednesday said it is the first agrochemical company that has been included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index as well as DJSI Emerging Markets Index.

These prestigious global indices are exclusive to the most outstanding companies in sustainability performance, UPL said in a regulatory filing.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) is one of the globally-renowned sustainability ratings for Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG).

DJSI includes the top 10 per cent of major global companies by industry, reflecting their best practices in sustainable development.

Similarly, DJSI Emerging Markets Index recognises the top 10 per cent of the largest 800 emerging market companies, each selected for their exceptional ESG practices.

"We are so proud to be the first agrochemical company to be included in the DJSI World and Emerging Markets Indices. This milestone underlines our mission to reimagining sustainability and our ongoing journey towards a better future for our customers, our partners, our employees and the planet," Jai Shroff, chairman and Group CEO of UPL Group, said. PTI SM DR HVA