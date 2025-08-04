UPL jumps 7 pc after Q1 losses narrow

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Shares of UPL jumped 7 per cent on Monday after the agrochemicals and pesticide player reported a narrowing of consolidated net losses to Rs 176 crore during the June quarter.

The scrip of the company bounced 7.09 per cent to close at Rs 711.90 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 7.04 per cent to finish at Rs 712 per piece.

In volume terms, nearly 1.26 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE and 4.91 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE during the day.

The company's loss stood at Rs 527 crore during the first quarter of 2024-25.

Its revenue from operations of the company grew 1.64 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 9,216 crore compared to Rs 9,067 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.