UPL Ltd Q3 profit down 43 pc to Rs 490 cr on high base effect

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) UPL Ltd on Monday posted a 43 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 490 crore for the December quarter on higher base effect.

The company had reported higher net profit of Rs 853 core in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year because of tax refunds to the tune of Rs 499 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 12 per cent to Rs 12,361 crore for the October-December quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, from Rs 11,077 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 11,553 crore as against Rs 10,369 crore in the said period.

According to the company, revenue growth was driven by higher volumes, supported by favourable forex.

Net debt stood at Rs 23,317 crore in December 2025.

UPL Ltd Chairman and Group CEO Jai Shroff said, "We are proud to deliver yet another record quarter, building on the solid foundation of last year's strong base." This achievement reflects the strength of UPL's diversified business model, driven by our robust intellectual property portfolio, cutting-edge digital and analytics capabilities, and unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability, he said.

"As we continue to transform and scale our business, we remain focused on delivering long-term sustainable growth and creating value for all our stakeholders," he added. PTI LUX TRB