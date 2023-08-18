UPL SAS, NSL Sugars ink pact to enhance sugarcane yield

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) UPL Sustainable Agriculture Solutions on Friday said it has signed an agreement with NSL Sugars to promote sustainable sugarcane production and promote green agriculture through optimised usage of natural resources.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NSL Sugars will indirectly add about 50,000 farmers across Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, UPL Sustainable Agriculture Solutions (UPL SAS) said in a statement.

The primary objective of this partnership is to achieve a minimum of 15 per cent increase in yield to over 5 tonnes per acre, which will help farmers earn an additional income of Rs 12,000-15,000 per acre, the statement said.

This also aims at reducing input costs for farmers while promoting sustainable agri practices.

This collaborative effort is expected to save about 6 lakh litres of water and 50 kg of urea per acre, thereby promoting green agriculture practices and reducing environmental impact, the company added.

UPL SAS and NSL Sugars will implement plans in a phased manner in the next three years.

"Through our collaboration, we aim to enhance the livelihoods of farmers, mitigate environmental impact, and ensure the availability of quality sugarcane to meet market demands," UPL SAS Chief Executive Officer Ashish Dobhal said. PTI SM TRB MR