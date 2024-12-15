UPL-SAS sees tech, climate solutions as key to growth after USD 200 mn investment

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) UPL-Sustainable AgriSolutions (UPL-SAS) is spearheading a transformative approach to Indian agriculture, leveraging technology, digital innovations, and a holistic strategy to address the complex challenges facing the country's farming ecosystem, CEO Ashish Dobhal revealed in an exclusive interview.

With agriculture spanning 400 million acres and involving 130 million farmers, 80-85 per cent of whom are smallholders, the company is reimagining its role from a crop protection product seller to a comprehensive solution provider.

"Each state has its own nuance, cropping pattern, and cultural nuances of farming," Dobhal explained, underscoring the intricate landscape of Indian agriculture.

Emerging from a challenging period, Dobhal confidently asserted that "the worst of the industry downturn is behind us." UPL-SAS, a subsidiary of UPL Ltd, is implementing a multi-pronged strategy to revitalize its performance with key strategic priorities.

These priorities include developing crop protection solutions for emerging pest problems, expanding climate-smart technologies, investing in bioinsecticides and biofungicides, and exploring agricultural mechanization and leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics for micro-market strategies.

"Climate change and agriculture have become very dynamic. The solutions useful four years back might not be useful in the next four years....Our approach goes beyond selling crop protection solutions," Dobhal noted.

"We're committed to solving problems for farmers at a granular level." He also said the company will leverage a recent USD 200 million investment from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Brookfield, and PNG to accelerate innovation in agricultural technologies and crop protection solutions.

Dobhal emphasized that this investment is not about short-term gains but about "deeply understanding and solving agricultural challenges through data analysis and technological innovation." The investment, which Dobhal described as bringing "global expertise on latest trends in data, analytics and tech use," will primarily focus on addressing emerging agricultural challenges, including climate change-induced pest outbreaks and water scarcity.

"We are working from problem backwards and not investment downwards," Dobhal said, highlighting that the company's strategic approach is to leverage advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to develop precise, localized solutions.

A critical tool in this strategy is the Nurture Digital platform, which Dobhal described as a comprehensive solution for farmers. "We can provide crop advisory, insurance, and machine information at the push of a button. In a small landholding ecosystem, technology becomes essential. The digital platform provides unprecedented reach, effectively connecting with farmers 24x7." The CEO stressed a balanced approach to agricultural solutions, advocating for a mixed strategy between chemical and bio-based interventions.

"We cannot go entirely chemical or entirely bio...The right approach is a mixed strategy that protects crops while maintaining ecosystem health," he said.

Identifying key trends in reshaping agriculture, Dobhal said, the past year's challenges have prompted significant reflection and innovation across the sector. Key emerging trends include: increased focus on sustainability farming, development of climate-smart agricultural practices, innovative solutions for supply chain challenges in tier II, III, and IV cities in India and technological interventions to improve market reach.

"The pressure of the last year has made companies think differently... We're seeing a wave of innovation aimed at solving fundamental agricultural challenges." Breaking from traditional market rivalry, UPL SAS is championing a collaborative approach. "Today, agriculture is very dynamic," Dobhal said.

"Rather than seeing people as competition, we see a lot of new talent coming into the market, whether in technology, new products, farming ecosystems, advisory, or supply chain optimization." This "open eye philosophy" prioritizes partnerships with emerging agricultural technology talents over direct competition, reflecting a more inclusive approach to innovation.

With over five decades of operation in India, UPL SAS views the country as a critical market with immense potential. "It's a big market with tremendous scope for contribution." The company's core mission remains solving the "biggest challenge" facing global agriculture: food security. The ultimate objectives are clear: increasing farm productivity, improving crop quality and ensuring food security domestically and internationally.

On data protection's critical issue for agricultural innovation, Dobhal advocated for a balanced approach.

"We must incentivize inventors while ensuring solutions reach farmers," Dobhal said, underlining the company's commitment to both innovation and accessibility.

With a strong local brand and innovative digital platforms, UPL aims to incrementally expand its presence in India's fragmented agricultural landscape.

"We have a good brand name in the local market which provides some insulation against global pressures," he noted.

"Our focus remains on delivering the right quality to farmers and passing on cost improvements." Despite challenges, Dobhal remains optimistic about the agricultural sector's prospects.

"This industry keeps on growing as we have to feed 7 billion people across the planet," he concluded, reflecting the critical importance of agricultural innovation in addressing global food security challenges. PTI LUX ANU ANU