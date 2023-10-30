UPL shares drop nearly 4 pc on quarterly net loss

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Shares of agro-chemical firm UPL Ltd on Monday declined nearly 4 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 189 crore for the September quarter.

The stock fell 3.64 per cent to settle at Rs 538.40 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 4.76 per cent to Rs 532.10, its 52-wek low.

On the NSE, the scrip declined 3.58 per cent to Rs 538.65 apiece.

On Monday, UPL posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 189 crore for the second quarter of 2023-24.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 814 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income in the quarter under review was Rs 10,170 crore. In the year-ago period, it was Rs 12,507 crore.

"The global agrochemical industry continues to go through a difficult phase with prices coming off significantly vis-a-vis the high base of the previous year amid the elevated channel inventory levels and intense price competition," UPL Corporation Ltd CEO Mike Frank said. PTI SUM RAM