UPL stock rallies 8% after Q1 losses narrow to Rs 176 cr

New Delhi: Shares of UPL rallied by nearly 8 per cent in the mid-session trade on Monday after the agrochemicals and pesticide player reported narrowing of consolidated net losses to Rs 176 crore during the June quarter.

The company's stock climbed 7.67 per cent to Rs 715.75 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped by 7.59 per cent to trade at Rs 715.70 per piece.

In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped by 392.42 points or 0.49 per cent to 80,992.33, while the NSE Nifty rose 151.20 points or 0.62 per cent to 24,716.55.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, UPL reported narrowing of consolidated net losses to Rs 176 crore during the June quarter.

The company's loss stood at Rs 527 crore during the first quarter of 2024-25.

Its revenue from operations of the company grew 1.64 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 9,216 crore compared to Rs 9,067 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

"We are pleased to report a strong start to FY26, reflecting the strength of our portfolio. All the platforms have been able to improve margins and cash generation," UPL Chairman and Group CEO Jai Shroff said.