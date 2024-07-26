Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over pearl millet procurement

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Noisy scenes were witnessed in Rajasthan Assembly on Friday over the purchase of pearl millet by the state government as ruling and opposition legislators exchanged barbs at each other.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also intervened in the matter, saying that before making allegations, it should also be clear who did injustice and cheated the farmers.

He said that during the previous Congress government, protests were held at many places because farmers in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, were getting the support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal for millet.

During the Question Hour, independent legislator Ritu Banawat asked whether the state government has any plan to purchase the pearl millet.

Replying to the question, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said that it is a serious matter. He said that it is a fact that pearl millet has not been purchased by the state government for a long period.

He said that the state government will definitely provide relief to the farmers in the coming future.

To this, ruling and opposition legislators started shouting at each other and blamed each other for not purchasing pearl millet in their respective tenures.

"When Congress was in power and we had asked what action the government took on the purchase of millet, the answer came that no action was taken. Your Chief Minister was there for 15 years, did Congress ever buy millet? Have you bought your millet in the last five years? We have more focus on farmers," Godara said.

Expressing displeasure over the uproar, Speaker Vasudev Devnani said that let a proposal be moved in the House to expel those who are creating uproar.

Later, the Speaker allowed Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to address the House during Zero Hour.

Targeting the Congress over the issue, Sharma said that those who ask a question in the House should have the responsibility to listen to the answer.

"After the formation of our government, the first millet crop will come. But this should also be considered, how much millet was purchased in five years?" Sharma said.

He said that the minister has said that a letter has been written to the Central Government to purchase the upcoming millet crop at MSP.

The Chief Minister said, "During the Congress government, protests were held at many places. Because in Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, UP, farmers were getting the support price of Rs 2300 per quintal for millet." He further said, "Rajasthan farmers were forced to sell millet at Rs 1400-1500 per quintal. If you say this today, then before making allegations, it should also be clear who did injustice and cheated the farmers?" "The minister's answer was clear, our government will do what it says. Our government will consider and will also give benefits for millet," Sharma added.

After the CM's reply, the Speaker gave directions to the House that no members should enter the well and asked the parliamentary affairs minister to take cognisance and bring a proposal to expel such members if needed.

Later, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also expressed his view on the issue and House proceedings continued smoothly. PTI AG MR