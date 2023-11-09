UPS appoints Grégory Goba-Blé as India MD

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Global shipping and logistics company UPS on Thursday announced the appointment of Grégory Goba-Blé as the Managing Director for India business and Abbas Panju as the Managing Director for UPS Small Package India.

In his new role, Goba-Blé will lead the company's small package, supply chain solution and healthcare businesses and will continue as a board member of its joint venture with InterGlobe Enterprises MOVIN, the company said.

He is responsible for driving UPS's strategy and inclusive growth across India and will report to Ufku Akaltan, President for UPS UK, Ireland, Nordics, and India, it said.

"India is one of the world's fastest growing economies and a key healthcare hub. Grégory will help us deliver the combined power of UPS's capabilities in India as we rapidly expand our presence to help our customers and Indian businesses grow," said Akaltan.

He has held key roles in his 30-year career at UPS, serving as the Managing Director of UPS France as well as Vice President of Engineering for the Americas Region, before taking up his most recent role as Vice President of the India, Middle East and Africa, the company said.

Panju joined UPS in 2006, and most recently served as Managing Director for UPS Middle East and Central Asia, as per the company.

In his new role, Abbas will report to Grégory Goba-Blé, UPS said, adding his leadership and expertise will be instrumental in accelerating growth and success of UPS Small Package operations in India. PTI IAS HVA