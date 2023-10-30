UPS appoints Ufku Akaltan as president of business in UK, Ireland, Nordics, India

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Global package delivery company UPS on Monday announced the appointment of Ufku Akaltan as the president for its business in the UK, Ireland, Nordics and India.

In this role, Akaltan will lead the operations and growth strategies across the expanded markets, deploying the company's global smart logistics network to strengthen the UK to India trade lane, UPS said in a statement.

UPS in India is rapidly expanding to boost local businesses' international and domestic growth. Its trade capacity doubled with the opening of a second airport gateway in Bengaluru, and a USD 20 million investment in a smart technology centre in Chennai to enable continued innovative advancement, the company said.

According to the statement, MOVIN Express, the logistics joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, expanded to 49 cities within its first year.

"I am honoured to lead UPS in a crucial European market during such an important time for our business. We are strategically investing in our capabilities to expand our offering to our customers, from opening smart sortation facilities to innovating in the last mile to foster growth and reduce our carbon output," Akaltan said.

He said the UPS global network is uniquely positioned to support the UK to India trade lane with the company's dedicated teams and strategic initiatives.

Akaltan joined the company as an intern in 2002 and most recently, he was president of growth and emerging markets, Indian subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa. PTI IAS RAM