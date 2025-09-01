UP’s crafts, GI products to shine at international trade show

Varanasi (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh’s rich legacy of art, crafts and intellectual property is set to get a major international platform as the Yogi Adityanath government gears up to host the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, an official statement said on Monday.

The event will prominently showcase the state’s Geographical Indication (GI) products, expected to act as a “booster dose” in the push towards making UP a USD 1 trillion economy, it said.

Out of the 77 GI-tagged products in the state -- 57 from handicrafts and 20 from agriculture and food -- 60 will feature at UPITS in a dedicated pavilion.

The world will see the craftsmanship of 32 GI-tagged products from Varanasi and nearby districts, known for their traditional handloom and handicraft excellence, it said.

“UP’s GI products will get a global market through this trade show,” said Umesh Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner, Industries.

“The government is reviving traditional skills and branding them at an international level. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself has acted as the brand ambassador of GI products and ODOP initiatives.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Rajnikant, known as the ‘GI Man of India’, said the event is expected to boost business in GI products by 20 to 25 per cent.

“Nearly 60 lakh people are associated with GI-registered products in Uttar Pradesh, with an annual turnover of around Rs 1 lakh crore. This platform will help them expand their reach worldwide,” he added, thanking the Chief Minister for giving GI products a dedicated space at the show.

Uttar Pradesh is the only state in India to have GI products across all major categories, with handicrafts alone leading in numbers, the statement said. PTI ABN MR