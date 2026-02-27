UP's ties with Japanese prefecture set to turn state into global leader in green hydrogen

Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said the state looks to become a global leader in green hydrogen after partnering with a Japanese prefecture for production, technology share, research and skill training in the area.

The recent Japan visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will prove to be a milestone in positioning the state as a global leader in green energy. In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Yamanashi Prefecture, green hydrogen has been made the central pillar of cooperation, the UP government said in a statement.

The agreement encompasses production, advanced technological partnership, research, skill training and wide-ranging industrial applications.

This marks a historic and far-reaching step toward energy self-reliance, industrial competitiveness, and achieving net-zero targets, potentially placing Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of the clean energy revolution.

The state government in its budget for FY27 has provided Rs 2,104 crore for additional energy development.

Adityanath visited the Advanced Hydrogen Energy Facility Centre in Yamanashi, and had a detailed review of the power-to-gas system there. Yamanashi is regarded as a leading region in green hydrogen technology.

Under this system, electricity generated from solar and wind energy is converted into hydrogen through electrolysis. This hydrogen is used for energy storage, fuel, and clean transportation, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

The chief minister said that possibilities of adopting this model in Uttar Pradesh will be explored.

A key aspect of the green hydrogen collaboration is academic and technical training. Under the agreement, students from higher technical institutions in Uttar Pradesh will receive training at institutions in Yamanashi.

The students will gain the knowledge of advanced techniques related to hydrogen production, storage, safety standards and industrial applications.

The training will include practical exposure in addition to theoretical learning, enabling students to implement these technologies in industries, public transport and energy projects upon returning to the state.

A Centre of Excellence in green hydrogen is being developed at IIT Kanpur.

This centre will serve as a major platform for research, innovation and industry partnerships. It will focus on reducing production costs, developing safe storage systems and researching green mobility solutions.

Through this initiative, the Yogi Adityanath government aims to directly link academic research with industrial application, the statement said.

Green hydrogen production requires clean water and renewable energy. Given the state's abundant water resources and rapidly expanding solar energy capacity, there is strong potential for large-scale hydrogen production.

The government is working on a strategy to integrate renewable energy projects with hydrogen production.

Adityanath has stated that green hydrogen will form the foundation of future energy.

He emphasised that Uttar Pradesh is not only adopting a reactive, but also a proactive policy approach, preparing from now for future energy needs. The technical collaboration with Japan will provide the state with the globally-benchmarked technology and expertise.

Experts believe that this three-tier strategy - training, research, and industrial application - will position Uttar Pradesh as a leader in the green hydrogen sector in India.

The partnership with Yamanashi is being seen not merely as an agreement, but as a solid foundation for a green and clean energy-driven industrial future.

Uttar Pradesh has already begun taking concrete steps toward green hydrogen development.

In Khanipur village of Gorakhpur district, the state's first green hydrogen plant has been inaugurated by Chief Minister Adityanath. This project is the largest initiative to date in India's city gas distribution sector for blending green hydrogen with natural gas.

Through this plant, green hydrogen is being blended with CNG and PNG and supplied to domestic consumers, industries and the transport sector.

It is estimated that this initiative will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 500 tonnes annually, the statement said. PTI NAV HVA