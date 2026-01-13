UP's transformation has been possible due to tech-based platforms like PRAGATI: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) The transformation of Uttar Pradesh from a bottleneck state to a breakthrough state has happened because of technology-based platforms like PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Adityanath said his government is now acting not just as a facilitator, but as an accelerator, speeding up projects.

"Thanks to technology-based platforms like PRAGATI, Uttar Pradesh has been transformed from a bottleneck state to a breakthrough state. The government is now acting not just as a facilitator, but as an accelerator, speeding up projects," he said.

Adityanath said PRAGATI has further strengthened the Team India spirit. With coordination between the Centre and states, the focus is now on solutions rather than problems, he added.

Designed to integrate key stakeholders and provide up-to-date visuals of ground-level realities, PRAGATI empowers the prime minister to monitor, review and resolve issues with unprecedented efficiency. The platform's approach to streamlining governance has not only revolutionised decision making but also strengthened India's commitment to e-governance and good governance, according to a statement.

Since its inception in 2015, PRAGATI has been a catalyst in transforming India's infrastructure and social sector development, the statement said.

"Before 2014, projects were approved but often not completed. Today, with every project's foundation stone-laying ceremony, a timeline for completion is set and regular reviews are ensured," Adityanath said, adding that timely project completion is generating employment.

He also said PRAGATI is not merely a platform for reviewing large infrastructure projects, but a "powerful example of the new work culture of a new India".

PRAGATI reflects the administrative model that was pioneered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat and further strengthened at the national level after 2014.

Adityanath said the concept of PRAGATI originated in Gujarat in 2003 as SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology), which was aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in addressing citizen grievances. This model later evolved into the national form of PRAGATI, which has strengthened the Team India approach in the areas of mega infrastructure projects, social schemes and system reforms.

Adityanath said PRAGATI has shifted governance from a file-centric culture to a field-based results-oriented approach. Through this, the decision-making process has been expedited, wastage of time and resources prevented, and coordination between the Centre and states ensured, he added.

Referring to the impact of PRAGATI at the national level, he said it has accelerated projects worth more than Rs 86 lakh crore. Of these, 377 major projects are directly reviewed by the prime minister, while 2,958 out of 3,162 issues have been resolved.

The chief minister said the PRAGATI model has proven to be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh. The state has emerged as a leading infrastructure growth engine in the country. Projects such as the expressway network, the country's largest railway network, metro and air connectivity in maximum number of cities, the country's first rapid rail, inland waterways and ropeways have progressed in a time-bound manner, thanks to the effective platform of continuous review and problem-solving provided by PRAGATI, he said.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh currently has the country's largest infrastructure portfolio with 330 projects worth Rs 10.48 lakh crore. These include major projects related to transportation, energy, urban development, health and industrial development. Of these, 128 projects (39 per cent) worth Rs 2.37 lakh crore have already been completed and commissioned, while 202 projects worth Rs 8.11 lakh crore are progressing within the stipulated timeframe, the chief minister informed.

He said 65 major projects worth Rs 4.19 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh are covered under PRAGATI. Of these, 26 projects have been completed and commissioned, while 39 are at various stages of construction.

Inter-agency obstacles have been effectively resolved through the PRAGATI portal, Adityanath said. All relevant departments, including revenue, Pollution Control Board, forest, urban development and panchayati raj, are working together on a single platform to ensure time-bound solutions, enabling rapid progress in projects in the highways, railways, power and telecommunications sectors.

The chief minister informed that 278 out of 287 issues (97 per cent) have been resolved under the PRAGATI platform, and this high resolution rate reflects administrative efficiency, clear accountability and decisive leadership. PTI NAV RC