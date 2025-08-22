UPSIDA, CEL ink agreement to focus on solar energy, EV charging

Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and Central Electronics Limited (CEL) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop sustainable and smart industrial infrastructure.

This partnership is expected to accelerate eco-friendly industrial growth and support the state's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions, according to an official statement.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari and CEL CMD Chetan Prakash Jain signed the MoU.

Among key highlights of the agreement are developing renewable energy solutions in industrial areas of the state, upgrading industrial zones with smart surveillance (CCTV), access control, public address systems, and a centralised monitoring dashboard.

The agreement also entails the establishment of EV charging stations in industrial areas, promoting sustainable mobility integrated with renewable energy, according to the statement.

It also includes infrastructure upgradation and modernisation, besides capacity building and training programmes for industries and stakeholders, it added.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari described the agreement as "a historic step towards building an industrial ecosystem that is sustainable, innovative, and aligned with tomorrow's needs". PTI KIS BAL BAL