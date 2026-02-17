Uptiq raises USD 25 mn in funding round

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Uptiq, an AI platform for financial services, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 25 million in a funding round led by Curql.

The fund raised in the Series B round will be used to deepen Uptiq's global AI capabilities and strengthen India as its primary AI research and engineering hub.

The round was led by Curql, with participation from Silverton Partners, 645 Ventures, Broadridge, Green Visor Capital, Live Oak Ventures, First Capital, Epic Ventures, Tau Ventures, and Evolution VC.

A significant portion of the funding will be invested in Uptiq Labs in India, which serves as the company’s global centre for AI research, engineering, and innovation for financial services.

Uptiq Labs focuses on building production-grade AI systems that can operate reliably inside highly regulated financial environments.

"Financial institutions around the world are experimenting with AI, but very few have been able to move it into real production," Snehal Fulzele, Founder and CEO of Uptiq, said and added India plays a critical role in solving that problem.

Uptiq’s solutions span commercial and consumer lending, wealth management, underwriting, compliance, and operational automation, and are already used by more than 140 financial institutions globally.

"Uptiq combines production-ready financial AI with a platform builders can extend," said Dave Tucker, Partner at Curql.

Through Uptiq Labs in India, the company conducts advanced AI research and builds production-grade systems that help financial institutions move from experimentation to real-world impact.