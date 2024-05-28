Urban Enviro Waste Management profit jump over threefold in FY24

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Waste management solution provider Urban Enviro Waste Management on Tuesday posted a threefold jump in its net profit for 2023-24 compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher revenues.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 7.05 crore for FY24 against Rs 2.15 crore in 2022-23, a company statement said.

Its revenue jumped to Rs 102.47 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 39.15 crore in 2022-23.

For the full year, the EPS (earning per share) rose to Rs 16.29, a 157.57 per cent increase from Rs 6.33 the last fiscal year.

Kamlesh Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of Urban said in the statement, "We are pleased with our robust financial performance. Our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement has driven our growth and positioned us as leaders in the solid waste management sector." Looking ahead, Sharma stated that the company will continue to focus on expanding its services, enhancing operational efficiencies, and driving sustainable practices to create long-term value for stakeholders.

Urban Enviro Waste Management provides waste management solutions & municipal solid waste (MSW) management services comprising waste collection, transportation, segregation & disposal services across the country. PTI KKS KKS MR