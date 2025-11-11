Urban Money revenue rises 58 pc to Rs 714 crore in FY25

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Mortgage tech platform Urban Money on Tuesday reported a 58 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 714 crore in FY25, driven by strong growth in mortgage origination and digital integrations with partner institutions.

The company had earned revenue of Rs 453 crore in the previous financial year.

The company said it is targeting a revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore by FY26, supported by continued expansion in its aggregation-led lending model, Urban Money said in a statement.

Urban Money's gross transaction value rose to Rs 47,500 crore helped by a network of over 1.5 lakh channel partners and more than 95 banking and NBFC institutions.

Around 87 per cent of its business is contributed by its aggregation model, which connects real estate agents and independent financial advisors with lenders.

Commenting on the numbers, Urban Money Co-Founder Amit Prakash Singh, said, "Our aim has been to simplify home loan process through a transparent, technology-driven platform that connects borrowers, advisors, and lenders on a single network. The traction we're seeing reflects how digital origination models can bridge the trust and accessibility gap that has long defined the mortgage industry." PTI DP TRB