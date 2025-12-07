Urban Vault leases 21k sq ft office spaces to 3 Japanese firms in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Realty firm Urban Vault has given on lease 21,000 sq ft office spaces in Bengaluru to three Japanese firms, Nachi, Pioneer, and Komatsu, for establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

With these new tenants, Urban Vault said it has more than 50 GCCs in its portfolio across key Indian cities.

Amal Mishra, co-founder, Urban Vault, said: "The trust placed in Urban Vault by global giants like Nachi, Pioneer, and Komatsu reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class workspace solutions".

He noted that there is a significant interest from global corporations across sectors, such as manufacturing, engineering, automotive, electronics, and technology, to set up offices in India.

Mishra said the company is expanding its portfolio to meet this rising demand.

The company has a portfolio of over 2.8 million sq ft, managing over 70,000 seats across 80+ locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and other major cities.

Urban Vault recorded a Rs 120 crore turnover in 2024-25. PTI MJH BAL BAL