Urban Vault sets up 2 co-working centres in Pune with 2,500 desks

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Realty firm Urban Vault has opened two co-working centres in Pune, covering 92,000 square feet office space and 2,500 desks, to meet rising demand of managed flexible workspaces.

In a statement, Bengaluru-based Urban Vault said the company has expanded its business in Pune with an addition of two new co-working facilities, having a combined capacity of 2,500 seats and 92,000 sq ft of office space.

With this expansion, Urban Vault's total portfolio in Pune would increase to 3,500 seats and 1.40 lakh sq ft area across three centres.

Two centres are in Baner and one in Viman Nagar.

Urban Vault has rented 42,000 sq ft of Grade-A workspace at Phoenix Fountainhead, Viman Nagar, adding 1,200 seats. The centre has already secured enterprise clients such as Flexisales and Premier Energies.

The company has also expanded in the Baner micro-market at VJ Indiworks, Baner Central with a 50,000 sq ft centre offering 1,300 seats.

Amal Mishra, CEO of Urban Vault, said: "Pune continues to be one of India's most dynamic and resilient office markets, driven by a strong base of IT, manufacturing, and startup ecosystems. The expansion reinforces our commitment to providing flexible, high-quality workspaces that cater to the evolving needs of modern enterprises." With this launch, Urban Vault's total national portfolio has increased to over 2.60 million sq ft, managing over 45,000 seats across Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and other major cities.

The company posted a turnover of Rs 120 crore in 2024-25.