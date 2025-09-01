UrbanVault starts new co-working centre in Bengaluru with 2,000 desks

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Co-working firm UrbanVault has started a new centre in Bengaluru comprising around 80,000 square feet office space and 2,000 desks, as part of its expansion plan.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has launched a premium centre at Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru.

The company has taken about 80,000 square feet Grade A office space from Embassy Group. The price per desk starts from Rs 10,000.

UrbanVault has already secured clients including Cloud Odyssey, Pioneer, and SRM Tech.

Amal Mishra, CEO of UrbanVault, said: "Manyata Tech Park is not only India’s largest tech park but also the beating heart of Bengaluru’s enterprise ecosystem. Our entry here with about 80,000 sq ft of premium, flexible workspace is a strategic move to serve the growing needs of technology-driven companies." He said the company would continue to invest for national expansion, targeting high-potential micro-markets across India.

With this launch, UrbanVault expands its national portfolio to over 2.58 million square feet, managing over 42,000 seats across Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and other major cities. The company posted a turnover of Rs 120 crore in 2024-25.