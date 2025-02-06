UrbanVault to expand coworking biz in North, West zones; makes 2 key appointments

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) UrbanVault, which provides managed flexible workspaces, has appointed Dushyant Singh as Director of Sales and Business Development for West Zone and Shivanshu Pareek as Associate Director of Sales for North Zone.

Singh earlier worked for Awfis, while Pareek served in IndiQube.

These strategic hires align with the company's expansion plans across new cities, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Singh will lead the launch and establishment of its operations in Pune, while Pareek will focus on expanding its presence in the NCR market besides exploring opportunities in emerging Tier-2 cities like Jaipur, Rajasthan and Mohali, Punjab.

"Our mission is to provide impactful workspace solutions that truly benefit our clients. We are confident that Dushyant Singh and Shivanshu Pareek, with their deep industry knowledge and experience, will play a crucial role in driving our expansion in the West and North regions," Amal Mishra, Founder and CEO of UrbanVault, said.

The company has more than 30,000 seats across its network of office spaces. PTI MJH MJH SHW