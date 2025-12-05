Urea availability adequate in Telangana for 2025 Kharif season: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The availability of urea in Telangana was adequate during the 2025 Kharif season, with 10.28 lakh tonnes supplied against a requirement of 9.80 lakh tonnes between April 1 and September 30, Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Patel, in a written reply to a query from Congress MP Mallu Ravi, said fertiliser sales during the period stood at 9.79 lakh tonnes, leaving a closing stock of 49,000 tonnes as on September 30.

For the ongoing Rabi 2025-26 season, the state currently holds 2.29 lakh tonnes as on December 1, which she described as "adequate".

Ravi had sought details on whether the Union government had taken note of Telangana's formal complaint in August-September alleging a critical shortfall of over 3 lakh tonnes of urea against the state's allocated quota for Kharif.

Patel, however, maintained that supplies met and exceeded requirements, adding that intra-state distribution of fertilisers at the district level is handled by the state government. PTI LUX DR DR