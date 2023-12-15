Urea, DAP fertilisers availability comfortable in ongoing rabi season: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The availability of two key fertilisers, urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), has remained comfortable during the ongoing 2023-24 rabi season, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba said about 132.77 lakh tonne of urea has been made available for the October-December period of the ongoing rabi season, which is higher than the requirement of 91.05 lakh tonne for the same period.

Total urea requirement for the entire 2023-24 rabi season is pegged at 185.41 lakh tonne, he said.

Even the availability of DAP has remained comfortable in the country during the ongoing rabi 2023-24 season, he added.

The minister also mentioned that there is no such report of artificial demand/shortage of urea that has come to its notice.

Urea and DAP are two widely used fertilisers in the country.

Currently, sowing of rabi crops like wheat and pulses is underway. Sowing begins from October and harvesting from March onwards. PTI LUX SHW