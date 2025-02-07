Urea shortages created for profiteering, state govts should step in: Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Centre on Friday asserted that there was no shortage of urea in the country and urged state governments to actively intervene and crack down on those creating unnecessary scarcity to profit by influencing the markets.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister JP Nadda rejected the claim of urea shortage in Uttar Pradesh's Dhaurahra made by Samajwadi Party member Anand Bhadauriya.

"I wish to tell the House, there was never a shortage of urea. Shortages are created by some who are keen to influence the markets," Nadda said.

The rakes of urea reach their intended destinations on the appointed dates and details in this regard are available with the ministry, he said.

He added, "Some people try to make profits by creating scarcity unnecessarily. State governments should intervene actively and members of Parliament should also step in." Supply of fertilisers is planned in consultation with the Union agriculture ministry, Nadda said.

The minister said, "A date-wise and week-wise strategy is put in place to ensure that farmers get supply of DAP (diammonium phosphate) on time." An elaborate monitoring mechanism and district magistrates ensure that farmers get fertilisers on time, Nadda said.

A 45-kilogramme bag of urea is sold at a maximum retail price of Rs 266 while a 50-kilogramme bag of DAP costs the farmers Rs 1,350. In both the cases, the government grants subsidies in excess of Rs 1,600 per bag to the farmers, he added.