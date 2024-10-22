Uri Levine returns to Zoomcar as strategic, financial advisor

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Self-drive car-sharing platform Zoomcar Holdings on Tuesday said it has appointed Uri Levine as Strategic and Financial Advisor.

Advertisment

Levine served as Zoomcar's Chairman of the Board from 2021 to 2023, before its public listing, and will now provide strategic oversight to the company with a strong focus on problem-solving, operational excellence, and capital growth.

As part of this strategic advisory agreement, Levine has the opportunity, pending Board approval to return as Chairman of Zoomcar, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said in a statement.

"Uri has a proven track record. His talent for solving customer challenges and scaling businesses makes him a perfect fit as we drive Zoomcar’s growth forward," Zoomcar’s Interim CEO Hiroshi Nishijima stated.

Advertisment

Levine co-founded Waze, the world’s leading traffic and navigation app, which was acquired by Google in June 2013 for USD 1.1 billion. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL