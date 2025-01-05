US Ambassador meets Chhattisgarh CM; investment possibilities discussed

Raipur, Jan 5 (PTI) US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai here on Sunday during which the duo discussed investment possibilities in defence, logistics and IT sectors in the state.

An official statement said the CM and the US Ambassador had an in-depth discussion on promoting investment in the state, cultural aspects and economic possibilities during the meeting.

"Sai told him about the development work being carried out in the state and the favourable environment created for investors with the launch of the new industrial policy. The CM informed that Chhattisgarh is open to global investors and large-scale development is taking place in every sector," the statement added.

Garcetti said Chhattisgarh is a surplus state in power generation and there are immense possibilities of investment in sectors like energy, defence, logistics, IT and semiconductors, it said.

"We will work together to promote investment of various American companies in Chhattisgarh, which can become an important destination for global investors," the release quoted the top diplomat as saying.

The statement said the CM informed Garcetti about the vision for the development of Chhattisgarh, a leading state with abundant reserves of mineral wealth including many rare earth metals, and challenges being faced.

The CM informed that tribal-dominated Bastar region has been facing the menace of Naxalism, which was a big challenge so far but added his government was running several schemes to establish peace and improve the living standards of the tribals.

The statement said Rahul Bhagat and P Dayanand, secretaries to the chief minister, as well as other officials were present in the meeting. PTI TKP BNM