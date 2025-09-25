US-based Beroe raises Rs 300 cr in funding

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) The US-headquartered procurement decision intelligence entity Beroe on Thursday announced a Rs 300 crore fund raise from Relativity Resilience Fund, Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

The company, which has a presence in Chennai, will deploy the funding for product development to deliver actionable insights for global procurement managers, as per a statement.

**** *Somerville College elects Tata Sons' Chandrasekaran as foundation fellow Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has been elected as a foundation fellow of Somerville College at the University of Oxford.

The foundation fellowship is the highest honour conferred by the college for philanthropy, and the Tata chairman was elected for playing an instrumental role in enabling the creation of the college's teaching and learning hub, the Ratan Tata Building, according to a statement.

***** *ServiceNow aims to upskill 10 lakh Indians by 2027 in AI Business transformation-focused ServiceNow on Thursday announced a target to upskill 10 lakh Indians by 2027 in artificial intelligence.

It has launched ServiceNow University, a learning experience designed to close critical skills gaps in an AI-driven world, and the Indian upskilling aim is part of the 30 lakh global target, as per a statement.

***** *NPCI Bharat Billpay integrates Bandhan Bank on Bharat Connect NPCI Bharat Billpay on Thursday announced the integration of Bandhan Bank on Bharat Connect.

The private sector lender's customers will be able to repay overdue EMIs across loan categories, such as personal loans, auto loans and two-wheeler loans now, a statement said.

**** *Sanjay Ghodawat Group appoints Suraj Kalra as CFO Sanjay Ghodawat Group on Thursday announced the appointment of Suraj Kalra as its chief financial officer.

Kalra, who has 24 years of experience, will play a key role in strengthening financial strategy and enabling long-term value creation for the group, having interests in aviation, consumer products, education, energy, realty and retail, a statement said.