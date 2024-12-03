US-based Carlyle group sells 4.3 pc stake in Indegene for Rs 636 crore

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Global investment firm Carlyle Group through its arm divested a 4.3 per cent stake in healthcare tech firm Indegene for Rs 636 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), CA Dawn Investments, an affiliate of US-based Carlyle, sold 1,02,63,785 shares amounting to a 4.3 per cent stake in Indegene.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 619.82 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 636.17 crore.

After the latest transaction, Carlyle's holding in Indegene has come down to 10.22 per cent from 14.52 per cent.

Details of the buyers of Indegene's shares could not be ascertained on the NSE.

Shares of Indegene plunged 6.06 per cent to close at Rs 627 apiece on the NSE.

In two separate deals on the NSE and BSE, financial services company Capital Group on Tuesday trimmed its holding by selling a 2.24 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services for nearly Rs 93 crore through open market transactions.

Capital through its arm SmallCap World Fund Inc sold a total of 15.75 lakh shares, or 2.24 per cent stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services on the NSE and BSE, as per the data.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 588 apiece on both exchanges, taking the combined deal value to Rs 92.65 crore.

After the stake sale, Capital Group through its arm SmallCap World Fund Inc's shareholding in Medi Assist Healthcare Services has declined to 0.7 per cent from 2.93 per cent.

Details of the buyers of Medi Assist Healthcare Services could not be identified on the exchanges.

On Tuesday, shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 0.18 per cent to close at Rs 588.20 apiece on the BSE, while it settled 0.06 per cent lower at Rs 586.20 per piece on the NSE. PTI HG MR