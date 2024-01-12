US-based fund house looking to invest USD 50 bn in India over 10 years: Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A US-based fund house is looking to invest about USD 50 billion in India in the next 10 years and that is a reflection of strong macroeconomic fundamentals of the country, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said.

The minister said the global investment firm has informed him that they have invested about USD 13 billion so far and expect it to double it in the next four years.

Goyal did not disclose the name of the company.

However, in a social media post on 'X', the minister said he has discussed the "India opportunity in my meeting with Mr. Henry R Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of KKR, a leading global investment firm from New York".

Meanwhile United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and Goyal also co-chaired the 14th trade policy forum meet here.

Talking about his meeting "one of the most prominent" investment houses of the US, he said "in the course of my conversations, when I was discussing what their investment plans were, they said we have invested about USD 13 billion so far, we expected to double it in the next four years".

On what kind of investments the fund house is looking at over a period of 10 years, the minister said "the figure was USD 50 billion. Just one fund".

Goyal said it shows the excitement of global investors about India and its strong macroeconomic fundamentals of the nation.

India is the fifth largest economy of the world and is no more counted as a fragile economy, he said, adding that forex reserves have soared to over USD 600 billion and the government is focusing on modernising India's infrastructure -- rail, road, ports, and airports.

He further said the world today wants to engage with the country on the trade front and negotiate Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) as India is emerging as a large and trusted economy.

The minister was speaking at an event of ET Now news channel here. PTI RR CS TRB