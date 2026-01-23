US-based Supervity AI signs pact with Maharashtra govt to set up GCC hub in Mumbai

Davos, Jan 23 (PTI) US-based enterprise AI software firm Supervity AI on Friday announced signing an agreement with the Maharashtra government to establish the world's first AI GCC hub in Mumbai.

The AI GCC hub will serve as a next-generation applied agentic AI R&D centre and innovation lab, enabling global enterprises to transition from traditional offshore Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to AI-first operations centres powered by autonomous, policy-driven multi-agent AI systems, the company said.

The agreement was signed here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

The initiative positions Maharashtra as a global pioneer in the evolution of enterprise operations - from labour-centric shared services to AI-native operational models, the statement said.

The proposed Supervity AI GCC Hub will act as a launchpad for multinational enterprises to safely experiment, design, deploy, and scale multi-agentic AI employees across finance, procurement, compliance, supply chain, customer operations, and other core business functions.

Unlike conventional GCCs that rely heavily on human-intensive execution, the hub will focus on Supervity's self-driving AI employees, executing operations under human-defined policies and governance. This model enables higher productivity, operational resilience, and enterprise-grade auditability at scale across functions.

Supervity AI describes itself as a next-generation self-driving apps software company that enables enterprises to deploy its proprietary multi-agentic AI employees across core business functions such as finance, HR, procurement, sales, customer service and IT.