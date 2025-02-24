US biopharma major Amgen to invest USD 200 million in its facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) US biopharma major Amgen is investing USD 200 million this year in its new facility here and plans to make significant investments in the coming years, the company's CEO Robert Bradway said on Monday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the facility by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"Amgen is investing an initial USD 200 million in this centre during 2025 and we plan to make additional significant investments in future years," Bradway said.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy highlighted the state government's vision of transforming into a USD one trillion economy and positioning itself as "China Plus One destination".

Recalling his visit to Amgen's R&D Centre in the United States last year, he said he saw the company's "great commitment to scientific innovation, transforming lives through research, innovation" in medicines and biotechnology.

Telangana has been a pioneer in life sciences, pharma and biotech sectors and some of the largest pharma companies are based in Hyderabad, he noted.

Referring to the 'China Plus One strategy' of businesses diversifying manufacturing and supply chains beyond China, he said his government's vision is to make Telangana as alternative to the dragon nation and transform Hyderabad into one of the world's greatest cities.

"We are committed to your success, your growth and your long term vision. I request you to invest in research collaborations, skill development programmes and academic partnerships," the Chief Minister said.