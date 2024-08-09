US biopharmaceutical firm Amgen to open technology, innovation site in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug. 9 (PTI) Amgen, an American multinational biopharmaceutical company, on Friday announced plans to set up a new technology and innovation site here.

A press release from the company said the site known as Amgen India will accelerate digital capabilities across the global organisation to further advance its pipeline of medicines.

Amgen India will be located in HITEC city here and can accommodate up to 3,000 people. It will become operational in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Amgen has been a leader in biotechnology for over 40 years and establishing this new site in India, a country known for its world-class technology and life sciences talent, marks a significant step forward in our journey to deliver on our mission to serve patients,” said David M. Reese, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Amgen.

“Amgen’s new site in Hyderabad underscores the city’s position as a hub for innovation and technology. We are proud to welcome a global trailblazer of the biotechnology industry. Amgen’s unwavering mission to serve patients will be incredibly inspiring for the world-class technology talent seeking to make a meaningful impact on people around the world,” Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said.

Amgen India will initially build and accelerate new technology solutions and digital capabilities at a scale that will enhance efficiencies across the enterprise. The site will offer roles that strengthen key areas of Amgen’s business, including AI, data science, life science and other additional global capabilities over time, the release added.

To lead Amgen’s expanded presence in India, Som Chattopadhyay has been appointed national executive for India.

Amgen has nearly 27,000 employees and has a presence in approximately 100 countries and regions worldwide, including India.