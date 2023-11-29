US business council signs MoU with Karnataka govt for collaboration in key industry sectors

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) The US-India Business Council on Wednesday said it has formalised an MoU with the Karnataka Innovation And Technology Society (KITS) to expand its collaboration in key industry sectors.

The US Chamber of Commerce's US-IBC also announced its official partnership with the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) for the India-USA Tech Conclave currently taking place on November 29 and 30 at Bangalore Palace.

This is the second consecutive year of partnership with the Government of Karnataka on BTS, the USIBC said in a press release.

“The US-India Business Council and the Karnataka Innovation And Technology Society (KITS), Government of Karnataka have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand collaboration in key industry sectors with a particular emphasis on information technology, biotechnology and electronics,” the release said.

Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, who participated in the conclave, was quoted as saying, "The MoU emphasises deepening engagement between the Government of Karnataka and USIBC to identify and address common challenges, facilitate collaboration between industries, and promote Karnataka as an attractive investment destination for American companies." Noting that BTS serves as a significant global hub fostering partnerships among technology companies, startups, venture capitalists, and research labs, USIBC said the India-USA Tech Conclave is a platform that brings together influential leaders from both the government and industry to explore opportunities for increased collaboration, investment and to address policy and regulatory issues that deepen synergies between the Indian and American innovation and creativity ecosystems. PTI GMS GMS ANE