US committed to partner in India's energy transition journey: Jonathan Heimer

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The United States is a committed partner of India's energy transition journey and the sector has significant opportunity for collaborations between stakeholders in both countries, a US official said on Tuesday.

Jonathan Heimer, Minister-Counselor for Commercial Affairs, US Foreign Commercial Service (FCS), stressed on the robust Indo-US ties and India's growing energy space and said that the US is a committed partner of India's ambitious energy transition journey.

There is significant opportunity in India for collaboration between stakeholders in both countries in the energy space, Heimer said addressing the 2nd Energy Summit of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce(IACC) here.

"In India we see so many opportunities for collaboration in the energy segment. With that reason we have established a strong presence in India," he said, as per a statement, speaking at the IACC inaugural session of the event themed 'Climate Change and Decarbonization of Indian Economy – Vision 2030'.

"US is a committed partner in India's clean energy journey. From solar and wind power to energy storage and grid modernization, American businesses are actively contributing to India's ambitious goals," Heimer added.

Noting that India is undergoing an extraordinary journey in terms of energy transition, he said that its ambitious target of having 500 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 underscores the country's goal to become a global leader in the clean energy space.

Carrie Antal, Deputy Director - Indo- Pacific Office, USAID, was of the view that given India's success in economic growth, several countries are looking at India for ideas and are aiming to follow its footsteps to achieve similar levels of growth trajectory.

"Many eyes are on India now. Many are looking at India for ideas and support that can propel their own march towards prosperity," she said.

Outlining the partnership of USAID and India, Antal said that in the past USAID and India collaborated to fuel India's green revolution, improve public health and education and made a foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic growth here.

"Today the US partners with Indian private and public sectors to accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals within India and also worldwide. We understand the innovations, investments and ideas made in India can transform our whole world for the better," she said.

She was of the view that the collaboration between Indian private sector and development partners like USAID would help in joint activities that will achieve maximum development impact where it is needed from social perspective while simultaneously advancing private sector priorities from a business perspective.

Upendra Tripathy, former secretary, New & Renewable Energy, and founding DG, International Solar Alliance, said there are institutions, individuals and ideas in both countries and there is ample scope for bilateral engagements and knowledge sharing.

Talking of the diverse and vast aspects of energy transition, he said: "We are not any more talking of energy, coal, hydro, renewable alone. We have to reach out all these sectors and that is where mitigation and adaption play and equal role." Sunil Jain, Summit Chairman, Energy Committee, IACC, and Founder Partner Sundev Renewables, said that small modular reactors (SMR) would play a key role in the future energy transition and it is a major space where both India and the US can collaborate.